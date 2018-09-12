Bollywood's very own Munni, Malaika Arora is known for her sizzling and terrific dance moves and has recently won millions of hearts with her astonishing latka-jhatkas in a special item song titled Hello Hello in ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Pataakha.

Bollywood’s very own Munni, Malaika Arora is known for her sizzling and terrific dance moves and has recently won millions of hearts with her astonishing latka-jhatkas in a special item song titled Hello Hello in ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Pataakha. The diva, who is also a fitness freak and is one of the most phenomenal Bollywood dancers, has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo in which she looks like a fairy straight from a beautiful fairytale.

Malaika Arora’s candid photo which she shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday has driven her fans crazy! Dressed in a sexy white dress with open hair, Malaika looks like a million bucks as she poses for the camera. Malaika Arora has a huge fan following across the globe and has more than 6 million followers on her Instagram account.

She has performed on some iconic dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among many others and is now a social media personality. Malaika is also a judge on several reality shows and her fitness videos which she shares on her Instagram account are very motivational.

