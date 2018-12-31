Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora on Monday evening shared an adorable photo on her Instagram account and wished all her fans and her Insta family a very happy and safe new year. In the photo, we see Malaika Arora giving a cute smile in a white outfit. Her hairdo is amazing and the photo has been setting the Internet on fire!

Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora on Monday evening shared an adorable photo on her Instagram account and wished all her fans and her Insta family a very happy and safe new year. In the photo, we see Malaika Arora giving a cute smile in a white outfit. Her hairdo is amazing and the photo has been setting the Internet on fire! Malaika Arora is a dancer, actor, model, TV show judge, host and much more but she is best known for her Bollywood item numbers such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Hello Hello, among others.

Malaika Arora is one of the best Bollywood dancers who has been in the industry for a very long time now! May it be her presence on Koffee With Karan or her Instagram videos from the sets of reality shows like India’s Got Talent, Malaika Arora leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sizzling avatar and amazing dressing sense. She is also a fitness freak and a gym enthusiast as well as a fashion icon.

Malaika Arora has been the newsmaker this year for her alleged affair with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora has a huge fan base.

