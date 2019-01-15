Bollywood dancer and fitness freak Malaika Arora's latest gym photos will make you hit the gym right away! The diva has been making her gym game too strong and her amazing, jaw-dropping gym photos and workout videos are proof!

May it be a photo uploaded by the Munni Badnaam Huyi star on her Instagram account or a picture or video shared by her fan pages on social media sites, Malaika Arora's gym photos are unmissable!

In the latest photo that has become the talk of the town, Malaika Arora looks sizzling in a white sleeveless tee and grey and white tight-fitted leggings which super-cool slippers. Her pink shades are making her look more stylish.

In the latest photo that has become the talk of the town, Malaika Arora looks sizzling in a white sleeveless tee and grey and white tight-fitted leggings which super-cool slippers. Her pink shades are making her look more stylish. Malaika Arora entered the film industry almost 2 decades ago and her first dance video titled Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha in 1998 emerged as a big hit. However, Malaika become a bombshell dancer after she shot to fame with iconic dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se in which her sexy dance moves along with Shah Rukh Khan created a storm in the country!

Malaika Arora is now a television host and is also seen as a judge in many Indian television reality shows such as India’s Next Top Model, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, among many others. Over the time span of 20 years, Malaika Arora has given us some amazing songs such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, Hello Hello, among many others.

