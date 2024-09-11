Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Malaika Arora’s Father Anil Arora Passes Away in Apparent Suicide; Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan Seen at Her Residence

Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, has reportedly died by suicide, as per media sources on Wednesday, September 11.

Malaika Arora’s Father Anil Arora Passes Away in Apparent Suicide; Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan Seen at Her Residence

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, died by suicide this morning, according to Mumbai police. Anil Arora, 68, reportedly jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The incident occurred around 9 am today.

Following the incident, Arora’s ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan, and senior police officers arrived at her residence. The police have confirmed that Anil Arora’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway.

Malaika Arora, a prominent figure in Bollywood, was born in Thane, Maharashtra. Her parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, divorced when she was just 11 years old. Following the separation, she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister, Amrita Arora. Malaika’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi who served in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Reflecting on Her Childhood

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika Arora reflected on her childhood and the impact of her parents’ separation. She described her early years as “wonderful” but admitted that the experience was “not easy” and “tumultuous.”

“My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens,” Malaika shared in the interview, highlighting the profound effect the separation had on her perspective.

More details awaited.

Tags:

actor Arbaaz Khan Anil Arora Death by suicide Malaika Arora

Recent Post

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Investigates Sanjay Roy’s Disturbing Actions and Possible Links to International Pornography Racket

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Investigates Sanjay Roy’s Disturbing Actions and Possible Links to International Pornography...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox