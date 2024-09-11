Malaika Arora’s Father Anil Arora Passes Away in Apparent Suicide; Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan Seen at Her Residence

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, died by suicide this morning, according to Mumbai police. Anil Arora, 68, reportedly jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The incident occurred around 9 am today.

Following the incident, Arora’s ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan, and senior police officers arrived at her residence. The police have confirmed that Anil Arora’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway.

Malaika Arora, a prominent figure in Bollywood, was born in Thane, Maharashtra. Her parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, divorced when she was just 11 years old. Following the separation, she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister, Amrita Arora. Malaika’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi who served in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Reflecting on Her Childhood

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika Arora reflected on her childhood and the impact of her parents’ separation. She described her early years as “wonderful” but admitted that the experience was “not easy” and “tumultuous.”

“My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens,” Malaika shared in the interview, highlighting the profound effect the separation had on her perspective.