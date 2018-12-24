The diva who made us all dance to the tunes to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Malaika Arora has become a trendsetter in Bollywood when it comes to fashion and style. Not only this, the Munni of Bollywood has been giving us major fitness goals with her workout videos and gym photos which are shared by her several fan pages.

In the photo, which has taken over the Internet, Malaika Arora looks sexy in a blue ganji and dark blue shorts. Her raw look is to die for and the photo has been breaking the Internet! Malaika, who is currently seen as a judge in the popular reality show India’s Got Talent has been in news lately for her alleged relationship and affair with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor post her divorce with Arbaaz Khan. Malaika Arora is also a television host and has featured in many Bollywood films as well.

Malaika Arora is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and has given us some crazy dance numbers.

