The Munni of Bollywood, Malaika Arora, who has stolen millions of hearts with her sizzling performances on songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Maavi Ve, Hoth Rasiley, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among many others is once again ready to set the silver screen on fire with her upcoming item song titled Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Pataakha. However, as her fans are desperately waiting for a glimpse of the song, Malaika Arora has been driving them crazy with her sexy photos which have been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now.

In the latest photo, we see Malaika Arora in a sexy and bold avatar which has set social media on fire! Dressed in sexy black and orange leggings along with a hot orange ganji, Malaika Arora looks sexy and gym ready in the latest photo which has gone viral on social media.

Red hot #malaikaarorakhan at the gym A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 5, 2018 at 12:21am PDT

Malaika Arora is not only a phenomenal dancer but is also a fitness freak. Her workout videos are too hot to handle and even her post or pre-gym look steals millions of hearts! Her fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming item song in Sanya Malhotra starrer Pataakha. The song will be released soon.

