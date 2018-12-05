Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood sensation Malaika Arora Khan is back with a mid-week surprise for her 6.9 million followers on social media. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest sizzling pictures today i.e. December 4 which has so far garnered over 59k likes within hours.

Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora is one of the best known personalities of Bollywood industry. Famous for her chartbusters like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnam Hui, Kaal Dhamaal and Maahi Ve, Malaika is a new Instagram sensation who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her sexy looks. Be it in Indian attire or western, she slays it like a diva and we don’t need to prove that. With over 6.9 million followers on photo-sharing app, Malaika often treats her fans with sizzling pictures and adorable videos. The gorgeous lady whenever makes a public appearance, gives us a major fitness as well as fashion goals.

Talking about her latest Insta post, the hot photos in a body-fitted dress makes the stunning diva look gorgeous as always. Her frizzy hair and symmetrical shiny dress with mesmerising expression is simply complimenting her look. The alluring picture of Malaika Arora has brought over 59k likes on social media within hours. With comment section filled with praises and love, Arora’s stunning photoshoot is breathtaking. If you missed the sizzling post of Malaika Arora, take a look at the picture that was posted on social media today i.e. December 4:

On the professional front, the hottie has appeared in Bollywood movies like Happy New Year, Housefull 2, Om Shanti Om and Helloo India. She has been on the judge panel of Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.

Take a look at the gorgeous photos of Malaika Arora:

