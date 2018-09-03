Bollywood dancing queen Malaika Arora is one bombshell and her latest gym photo has set the Internet on fire! Dressed in her sexy gym wear, Malaika is surely looking like one head turner in the latest photo which has been doing rounds on social media since morning.

Besides being a phenomenal dancer, Malaika Arora is also a gym and a fitness freak and she keeps sharing some sexy and motivating videos from her work out sessions of her official Instagram account. The photo has set social media on fire and has taken the Internet by storm.

Malaika Arora is known for her amazing dance skills and her songs like Munni Badnaam Huyi, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Kaal, Maahi Ve, among many others have become one of the most iconic dance numbers in Bollywood. Malaika has also featured in many Bollywood films in short roles and cameos.

Malaika was married to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan and is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, according to latest media speculations. Her latest gym photo has become the talk of the town!

