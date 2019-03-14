Malaika Arora's latest viral photos are too sassy to handle. The gorgeous diva who was last seen donning the controversial couch of Koffee with Karan, chose a white dress with a peach coloured cotton over-coat to wear for a Bandra walk. Well, co-ordinating chapal with Gucci bag will definitely make you ask Malaika Arora for more fashion goals.

She is hot, she is gorgeous, she is known for her flawless beauty! She is none other than Malaika Arora. Yes, our Chaiya Chaiya star who still forces us to groove to the beats of Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha was seen enjoying Mumbai weather on the Bandra streets yesterday i.e. March 13. The stunning diva broke the Internet and became the talk of the show after her pictures and rumours of dating Panipat star Arjun Kapoor, hit headlines. Giving us fashion as well as fitness goals with her sexy gym photos, Malaika barely misses an opportunity of surprising her huge fan following with fruitful treats.

Talking about the latest outfit of the day, the Anarkali Disco Chali lady according to the latest pictures posted by Manav Magnani is seen wearing a white coloured dress with cotton peach over-coat and flip-flop. Well, co-ordinating chapals with a Gucci bag and sassy glares is simply sassy. If you missed taking a sneak peek into Malaika Arora’s latest viral photos, take a look at it here:

In the meanwhile, take a look at the stunning pictures shared by Malaika Arora in a gorgeous golden coloured lehenga. The photos were snapped before she was spotted having fun at Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception on March 10.

