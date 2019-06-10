Malaika Arora is counted amongst the fittest actors of the industry who misses no chance of garnering attention on social media with her uploads. Malaika Arora's latest picture is currently setting the Internet on fire. Take a look at the picture:

Bollywood star Malaika Arora is among the leading stars who leave no stone unturned to sizzle the Internet with her hot and sexy pictures. The actor has a huge fan base and misses no chance of creating a buzz with her sizzling performances. Rather it is her bikini pictures or social media clicks, the actor makes sure to entertain the fans completely. Moreover, the actor is also known for giving major fashion goals to her fans. Apart from her acting and dancing, the hardworking actor also takes the Internet by storm with her workout pictures.

In her recent pictures, the actor is stretching her muscles and body. It is not the first time when the actor is garnering attention on social media, the actor is quite flexible and is often spotted performing different yoga asanas and exercises. In the pictures, she is dressed in a black bralette and has completed her looks wearing blue shorts.

Malaika Arora is counted amongst the hottest actors who leaves no chance of dazzling well on-screens. From past few months, the actor is making headlines for her rumoured wedding with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted together on dinner dates and parties and never shies away in making public appearances.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Panipat with Kriti Sanon with Sanjay Dutt. The film will release on December 6, 2019. Apart from these films, the actor will also appear in Sandeep Aur Panky Faraar. The film is currently in its post-production stage and is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the film also features Parineeti Chopra.

