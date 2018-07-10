After Mouni Roy's dance in the sizzling video, Malaika Arora's lookalike Heena Panchal's dance on the tunes of Bollywood famous song Tip Tip Barsa Pani is doing rounds on the internet. Dressed in sizzling peach crock top and yellow plazo, the actress has certainly raised the temperature with her new video.

Heavy rainfall continues to affect normal life of Mumbai residents as several areas have been waterlogged. But, it seems like Bollywood divas are totally enjoying ongoing Mumbai rains. After Mouni Roy’s dance in the sizzling video, Malaika Arora’s lookalike Heena Panchal’s dance on the tunes of Bollywood famous song Tip Tip Barsa Pani is doing rounds on the internet. Dressed in sizzling peach crock top and yellow plazo, the actress has certainly raised the temperature with her new video.

Along with the video, Heena has shared her pictures on social media websites like Instagram, Twitter which are being widely shared online. Heena Panchal, who is known for her items songs like Balam Bambai and Bevda Bevda Zalo Mi Tight, is a fabulous dancer. The actress is a popular face in Tamil and Telugu film industry. Even Malaika Arora who herself is very popular for her dancing numbers had appraised Heena Panchal in the past.

The actress had appeared in various movies like Hum Hai Teen Khurafaati, Life Mein Twist Ha, Just Gamma, Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho, Rathna Manjar, Babuji Ek Ticket Bambai.

