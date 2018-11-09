Malaika Arora Instagram photos: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's new photo in a desi avatar is ruling the internet. The gorgeous fashion queen shared a picture in yellow saree which made her fans go crazy and it was liked by thousands of netizens. The picture was taken on the eve of Diwali.

Bollywood bombshell Malaika Arora on Thursday took the internet by storm as she shared her new picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram. In the latest photo, Malika Arora shows her desi avatar, which can make anyone sweep off their feet. The gorgeous Malaika Arora stunned everyone in a yellow colour saree, which she was carrying with a gold and off-white blouse and the Meenakari earrings and necklace added the grace. Malaika Arora’s flawless beauty with perfect body shape and unbeatable fashion sense give fashion goals to millions of her female fans.

The picture was taken on the eve of Diwali. Malaika’s beauty and grace were just like the lighting diyas and candles that were complimenting each other. She was looking smoking hot in this picture as thousands of her fans pour in love by clicking the like button.

A few days ago, she was caught on camera with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor walking hand in hand. Although both of them have not broken their silence about their relationship, there were reports trending claiming that Malaika and Arjun may tie the wedding knot next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More