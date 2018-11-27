Malaika Arora photos: Donning a shimmery silver dress with a plunging neckline, Malaika Arora is looking drop-dead gorgeous. In just a few hours, the photo has garnered over 139,466 likes while the comment section is flooded up with compliments for the lady.

Malaika Arora's new look is something you should bookmark right away

All of us have grown up listening to the tales of apsaras who inherited the unusual beauty that barely faded away with their age. Our entire life we kept imagining a figure that falls perfectly in the box of our fantasies, well, guess what, we don’t have to continue doing that. This B-town celebrity is not lesser than the apsaras you have had heard about once. Like the apsaras, the diva is known for her eccentric beauty and age are just numbers for her. Any guesses on who is the diva we have been talking about?

Well, she is undoubtedly the hot and happening Malaika Arora. She is one of the most celebrated item girls of the Bollywood and you can barely say that she is her forties after taking a look at how she has maintained herself in the times. Besides this, Malaika is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram and her followers are just trying to figure out the secret behind her exquisite looks that she keeps sharing with her followers. Let’s take a look at one of the recent picture of Malaika that she has shared just a couple of hours ago:

Donning a shimmery silver dress with a plunging neckline, the actor is looking drop-dead gorgeous. In just a few hours, the photo has garnered over 139,466 likes while the comment section is flooded up with compliments for the lady. Well, this is not the only picture that shows what an unconventional beauty is Malaika, but her Instagram profile is jampacked with such pictures. Here’s take a look at some of them:

