Dressed in a sexy blue shimmery skirt along with a sexy blue top, Malaika Arora looks ravishing as she poses for the camera. Like always, Malaika Arora looks astonishing and classy as she walks the ramp.

Bollywood’s very own Munni, Malaika Arora, who is known for iconic songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Hoth Rasiley, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, and recently won millions of hearts with her grooving moves in Hello Hello which is an item song in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Pataakha, has taken social media by storm with her latest photo which the diva posted on photo-sharing app Instagram and the stunning and sexy photo of the dancing sensation of Bollywood has taken over the Internet.

Dressed in a sexy blue shimmery skirt along with a sexy blue top, Malaika Arora looks ravishing as she poses for the camera. Like always, Malaika Arora looks astonishing and classy as she walks the ramp. She is not only one of the sexiest Bollywood dancers but is also a fitness freak who keeps sharing her inspiring workout videos on her social media account.

Malaika Arora is one of the most phenomenal Bollywood dancers and has even featured in several Bollywood movies such as Kaante, Housefull, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More