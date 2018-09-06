Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and is also a phenomenal dancer. Her latest item song Hello Hello for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Pataakha has gone viral in no time and fans are loving her sizzling dance moves and sexy latka-jhatkas on the song which has become very popular in no time!

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and is also a phenomenal dancer. Her latest item song Hello Hello for Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Pataakha has gone viral in no time and fans are loving her sizzling dance moves and sexy latka-jhatkas on the song which has become very popular in no time! Malaika Arora is also a fitness freak and her latest gym photo has set the Internet on fire!

Dressed in a sexy white ganji along with white lowers and a black sports bra, Malaika looks ravishing as she steps out of the gym in her recent photo that has taken the Internet by storm. Malaika Arora is one of the best Bollywood dancers and her songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among others had set the Internet on fire and now her latest photo is driving fans crazy.

Malaika has recently won millions of hearts with her sexy dance performance in Hello Hello from Pataakha. The film stars Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, and Sunil Grover in key roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on September 28. Malaika Arora is also a social media sensation.

