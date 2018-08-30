Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, who is known for her sexy dance numbers such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Anarkali Disco Chali, Maahi Ve, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, among many others has taken social media by storm after the photos of her gym look started surfacing on social media on Thursday afternoon and the photos have gone viral on the Internet in no time.

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, who is known for her sexy dance numbers such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Anarkali Disco Chali, Maahi Ve, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, among many others has taken social media by storm after the photos of her gym look started surfacing on social media on Thursday afternoon and the photos have gone viral on the Internet in no time. With a sexy hair bun and her striking personality, Malaika Arora looks extremely sexy as she walks in style in her gym look.

Dressed in a sexy white sports bra along with printed leggings and a blue jacket, Malaika Arora looks way too hot and therefore the photos have set the Internet on fire! Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest and the most phenomenal dancers of Bollywood who sets the silver screen on fire with her sexy and sizzling dance moves.

One.more hot gym.look from #malaikaarorakhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

Malaika Arora is the former wife of Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan and is currently rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. She has also featured in several Bollywood films such as Kaante, Housefull, Housefull 2, among others.

Malaika Arora keeps sharing her sexy and sultry photos on her Instagram account and is a fitness freak.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More