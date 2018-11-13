The evergreen Munni of Bollywood, Malaika Arora is a fashionista and a social media sensation as well. The Instagram queen keeps sharing her sexy, hot and sizzling photos on her official Instagram account which are loved by her millions of fans and followers.

The evergreen Munni of Bollywood, Malaika Arora is a fashionista and a social media sensation as well. The Instagram queen keeps sharing her sexy, hot and sizzling photos on her official Instagram account which are loved by her millions of fans and followers. With over 6.6 million followers on Instagram, Malaika Arora has been winning the Internet with her sultry photos. She is also a fitness freak and has a figure to die for! In the latest photo, Malaika looks like a sexy bombshell as she poses for the camera in a red jumpsuit with black stripes.

Her sexy figure, hot curves and stunning face make the photo a must watch! Malaika Arora is currently seen judging popular reality show India’s Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Kiran Kher. She has performed on iconic dance songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, among many others and is the sexiest item girl of Bollywood.

Malaika Arora has featured in a couple of Bollywood films and has hosted many TV shows as well. Malaika Arora has been judging shows like India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhlaja, among many others and has a massive fan following across the globe!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More