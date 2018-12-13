Malaika Arora is best known for her phenomenal performance on iconic dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan from Dil Se has been killing it on Instagram with her sexy, sultry and hot photos. In a throwback photo of the fashion diva which started surfacing on the Internet on Thursday morning, we see Malaika Arora looking like a total bombshell.

Malaika Arora is best known for her phenomenal performance on iconic dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan from Dil Se has been killing it on Instagram with her sexy, sultry and hot photos. In a throwback photo of the fashion diva which started surfacing on the Internet on Thursday morning, we see Malaika Arora looking like a total bombshell in a back and silver body-hugging leggings with a sexy black lingerie and a matching jacket! Her sexy pose will take your breath away and her sensuous expressions are to die for!

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and an amazing dancer! Her dance videos such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Huyi, among many others are still the most celebrated songs in the industry! She has also featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Housefull, Housefull 2, Kaante, among others in supporting roles. Malaika Arora is also a television host, presenter and a reality show judge. She is currently seen in India’s Got Talent which is a popular reality game show.

Malaika Arora is has been recently making headlines for her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. She was last seen in a special song titled Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Patakkha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More