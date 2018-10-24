Bollywood's very own dancing sensation Malaika Arora recently turned a year older and the diva celebrated her birthday with utmost grace and style. However, Malaika never fails to impress her millions of fans with her stunning photos which not only set the Internet by fire but make her fans fall in love with her even more.

Bollywood’s very own dancing sensation Malaika Arora recently turned a year older and the diva celebrated her birthday with utmost grace and style. However, Malaika never fails to impress her millions of fans with her stunning photos which not only set the Internet by fire but make her fans fall in love with her even more. In the latest photo shared by the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, Malaika Arora looks aesthetic as she makes a sexy pose for the camera.

Her smile, the sexy glares and her floral print top is making the photo a must watch for all her die-hard fans. Malaika Arora is one of the best and the most phenomenal Bollywood dancers who is known as one of the sexiest dancing sensations of Bollywood. She was recently seen showing off her glam dance moves in a song titled Hello Hello from Vishal Bhardwaj’s recent film Patakha.

Malaika Arora has a big fan following on social media as besides being a beauty queen, fitness freak and a sexy item girl of the Indian film industry she is also a fashion icon. She knows how to carry each look and makes anything looks classy. Her Instagram is filled with her sultry and sexy photos which are loved by all her followers on the photo-sharing app.

