Bollywood stunner and dancing sensation Malaika Arora's sizzling Instagram photo has been making headlines as it is too hot to handle! Have a look at the throwback picture!

Bollywood dancing sensation and item girl Malaika Arora’s throwback photo has been breaking the Internet! The photo, in which Malaika Arora is seen in a sexy white bikini will blow your mind and kick-start your weekend! Malaika Arora is seen flaunting her toned body and sexy legs in the photo and her killer pose will make you drool!

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood who shot to fame after her killer performance in iconic dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dil Se. She has also acted in several Bollywood movies and has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as photo-sharing app Instagram.

Malaika Arora leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy, hot, sizzling and breathtaking photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on Instagram and they go viral in no time. Malaika Arora apart from storming the Internet with her sizzling and tempting photos has also been grabbing all attention for her relationship with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor who is much younger to her.

However, the couple gives us major relationship goals as they have proven that age is no bar when it comes to love. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are spotted on many lunch and dinner dates. Not to forget their exotic and romantic vacations and their PDA photos from their vacations go viral in no time!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will be getting hitched soon, according to the latest media reports. Speculations are that the couple will tie the knot in December this year in the presence of close friends and family members. Malaika Arora is known for her sexy item numbers such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Kaal Dhamaal, Maahi Ve, among many others.

She is also a television host and reality TV show judge. Malaika Arora has judged many television reality television shows such as India’s Next Top Model, India’s Got Talent, Zara Nachke Dikha, among many others.

