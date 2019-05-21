Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest and the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Her gym looks and working out videos are too hot to handle and her latest photo and video in a sexy grey outfit has gone viral on social media.

Bollywood dancing sensation and fitness freak Malaika Arora has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos which are shared by her fan pages as she is snapped every here and there by paparazzi. The diva, who is mostly spotted by the paparazzi outside her gym or pilates class has once again broken the Internet as she was spotted in Mumbai near her gym and is dressed in a sexy gym outfit.

Malaika Arora is wearing a grey sports bra, grey jacket and grey gym leggings and her toned figure will surely give you Tuesday motivation. Malaika Arora’s sexy figure is to die for and her latest photos and gym look is too hot to handle! Malaika Arora is known for sharing motivating gym photos and videos in which she is seen working out and that is indeed the secret for her fit and sexy body.

Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational dancers in Bollywood who shot to fame after her phenomenal dance on Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se post which Malaika featured in many item numbers such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, Maahi Ve, Anarkali Disco Chali, among others.

Malaika Arora has been grabbing all headlines these days for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The news of their marriage sparked many controversies. However, both Malaika and Arjun have rubbished their marriage rumours but they are both spotted at dinner and lunch dates.

Malaika Arora has also hosted and judged many television reality shows.

