Malaika Arora’s fashion game is on point these days and is going too strong! In the latest photo shared by the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame, Malaika Arora looks gorgeous as she poses wearing a Jad Sada cornelli embroidered black halter top and geometric colourful pencil maxi skirt which is looking stunning on her. Malaika Arora has tried giving a retro touch to her look in the latest photo which has been breaking the Internet.

Malaika Arora is a television reality show judge, TV host, model, dancer and actor. She has featured in iconic songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Huyi, among many others. She is currently a social media and Internet sensation as well with over 7 million followers on her official Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with her hot sexy and stunning photos which take social media by storm! Malaika Arora is also in news for a long time now for her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor and Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor.

Their photos and videos keep circulating on social media and it is being anticipated that they will soon get hitched. However, there are no confirmations as of now.

