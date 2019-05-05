Malang: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has confirmed that he will be undergoing a body transformation for Mohit Suri's upcoming thriller film Malang. Speaking about the same, the actor has revealed that he will be gaining around 10-15 kilos for the next schedule. Malang also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles.

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is back in action and how! His last release Kalank co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt might be a box office dud but he got applauded for his impressive performance. After Kalank, Aditya has started shooting for Mohit Suri’s next Malang co-starring Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu for which he will be undergoing a body transformation.

Talking about his prep to an entertainment portal, Aditya has revealed that he will be undergoing a big body transformation in the upcoming months. Seeking to gain 10-11 kilos for the next schedule, he has already started working on it and has put on some muscles.

When asked about Malang and working with Mohit Suri, Aditya said that the film is a dark thriller with shades of a love story. Touted as a romantic film with a revenge drama, Malang is going to be intense yet interesting. Expressing that he is over the moon for this one, he revealed that he will be playing an action hero for the first time in the film. He added that what is comforting is that he knows Mohit Suri well and this is his zone. He loves this genre and has done it several times on the big screen.

At the moment, the team of Malang are shooting for in Mauritius. To raise excitement among his fans, Aditya recently shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram account. Helmed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Ranjan under the banner of Luv Films and T-Series, Malang is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day next year, i.e February 14, 2020. Post Malang, Aditya has also been roped in for Sadak 2 opposite Alia Bhatt and Anurag Basu’s next opposite Sanya Malhotra.

