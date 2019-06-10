Malang: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming romantic thriller film Malang. Recently, the actor shared a video where he is jogging and preparing for the film. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and will release on Valentine's day next year.

Malang: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is counted amongst the most talented actors who master the talent of impressing his fans with his iconic roles in the film. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Malang, which is making headlines since its inception. Apart from Anil, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Reports also reveal that Kunal Kemmu has also been roped into the film to play a lead role.

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a video in which he is preparing for the romantic thriller film. In the video, Anil Kapoor is jogging dressed in casuals. It seems that the actor is leaving no stone unturned to suit his character well.

Reports also revealed that some of the shooting schedules are already completed in Goa and Mumbai and soon the next schedule will commence. Not just Anil Kapoor, it seems that the entire cast of the film is much excited for the film especially Aditya Roy Kapur who will portray two different looks in the film.

In one of the looks, Aditya will be sporting a muscular look and in another one, the actor will be seen in a thin and lean look. For the weaker look, the actor will be losing 7 kgs and for the stronger look, he will have to gain 9 Kg of weight. Recently, the reports revealed that he has already lost 7 kgs and has already shot for scenes which features him in lean looks. Moreover, he will also perform some breathtaking action sequences for the film and is also undertaking kite-surfing classes.

The film is produced under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series and will hit the silver screens on Valentines Day next year.

View this post on Instagram Friends A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Jun 7, 2019 at 4:59am PDT

