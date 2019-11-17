Malang: Disha Patani has recently shared the photo with Aditya Roy Kapoor from the sets of Malang. This year Disha Patani has signed many big projects and heading towards 2020 with positive vibes and load of work.

Malang: Disha Patani has recently shared the photo with Aditya Roy Kapoor from the sets of Malang. This year Disha Patani has signed many big projects and heading towards 2020 with positive vibes and load of work. Disha Patani’s new look will make you fall in love with this actress. The actress has received the title of Miss Youth influencer by many Magazines. There are several filmmakers who have praised Disha for her good looks and charming personality.

There are so many actresses who came with Disha Patani and now at the pinnacle of the success of their career. But Disha Patani does not get a big chance to prove herself on a large platform. Disha Patani now getting huge opportunities as she has been cast in Malang and also in Ekta Kapoor’s next venture. In Ekta Kapoor’s next, Disha Patani will be the solo actress and the film will be based on a young girl and how she dealt with the feminism situations.

Ekta Kapoor who is known for her incredible experience in the film industry has decided to cast Disha Patani because of her great response to the current generation. Disha Patani is well connected to social media users and recently she has launched her YouTube channel. The actress is all set for her 2020 releases, she got good breaks and probably it will be a game-changer for her.

Past experience of the actress is not that good as she did not get that impactful project. The actress has started her Bollywood career with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. The actress was then seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat and Tiger Shroff’s Baghi 2. Although the makers haven’t chosen Disha Patani fo Baghi 3 and they are back with Shraddha Kapoor. But the actress earned a lot of appreciation for Bharat.

