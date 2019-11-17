Malang: The much-anticipated film featuring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in the lead is slated to release next year on February 14, 2020. Here's the first look of the film.

Malang: Director Mohit Suri shared the first look of his upcoming project Malang on the birthday of lead actor’s Aditya Roy Kapur’s Birthday. He shared the poster on his Instagram page. The picture from the movie had a ripped Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, which seemed like a party scene. Malang has been creating buzz since it has been announced, now this poster is definitely going to give even more buzz.

Here is all you need to know before watching Malang:

1. Malang will be second time Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur will be working together after their cult hit Aashiqui 2. Aditya Roy Kapur had risen to instant fame after the movie and was well-liked by the audience for his work.

2. This will be the first time Aditya and Disha will be working together. Both shared Mohit Suri’s post on their respective social media accounts which added to already heightened buzz about the movie.

3. Malang will also star Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in major roles and it will be releasing in 2020.

4. Mohit Suri is known for his intense love movies, he confirmed that with Malang he is returning to his favourite genre. Malang can be expected to an intense love story, although not a lot about the storyline is known yet.

The shooting of Malang has been wrapped up. Most of its shooting took place in Goa. Countless fans poured wishes for Aditya Roy Kapur who is celebrating his 34th birthday. Fans have been waiting for the movie eagerly. Both Kapur and Patani carried edgy look in the poster which fans might get to see a lot more in the movie.

