Malang: After the blockbuster success of Baaghi 2, Bollywood actor Disha Patani is all set to romance Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri’s next titled Malang. Slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in 2020, the film also stars actors like Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri, Malang will be jointly produced under the banner of T-Series, Luv Films and Northern Lights. The official announcement of the film has been made today in which the star-cast of the film can be seen posing with the director.

While T-Series, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri have collaborated before, it will be the first time that Disha and Aditya will be seen sharing the screen space. Speaking about the film, Filmmaker Mohit Suri has said that he is returning to a genre that he really enjoys. Promising an intense, edgy and mad film, Mohit added that he hopes Malang will be as thrilling and exciting for the audience as it is for him.

Meanwhile, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar said that he and Luv are collaborating for the fourth time and revealed that Malang boasts of a well-written story, beautiful songs and strong characters. He added that with actors like Aditya, Anil, Kunal and Disha on-board, he is really excited about the film.

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur is currently shooting for the upcoming film Kalank while Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film Bharat.

