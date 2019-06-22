Malang: Bollywood star Disha Patani is counted the hottest actors of the industry. Recently, reports revealed that Disha has got injured while shooting for her upcoming film Malang. The film is a romantic thriller film which will hit the silver screens during Valentines Day 2020.

Malang: Bollywood star Disha Patani is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her phenomenal acting skills. The actor is also known for setting the Internet on fire with her uber-hot photos and videos. Her fashion game is on a different level and makes sure to give major fashion goals whenever she appears on big screens. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang.

The film is a romantic thriller film which is directed by Mohit Suri and features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Recently, reports revealed that Disha Patani got hurt while shooting for the sequence of the film. The actor is now fine and has been provided with treatment. This is not the first time when the actor got injured, while shooting for her last film Bharat as well, the hottie got injured and despite suffering from pain, she shot for a dance sequence opposite Salman Khan in the song Slow Motion.

Disha Patani is not a morning person and normally shoots in the graveyard shift. Talking about the film, the first schedule of the film was held in Goa and the film will mark as the first collaboration between Aditya and Disha Patani.

Apart from Disha and Aditya, the film also features Kunal Khemu, Rakul Dev and Anil Kapoor in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on Valentines Day 2020. Disha Patani’s hit films include: Loafer, Kung Fu Yoga, Welcome to New York, Baaghi 2, Bharat, MS Dhoni The Untold Story.

Here are some hot photos of the actor:

