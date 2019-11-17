Malang First Look: Mohit Suri is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film Malang, fresh pairing the main highlight of the film, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani are featured in the main lead. Today Aditya shared the first look of the film.

Malang First Look: After Half Girlfriend, director Mohit Suri is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, Malang. For the year 2020, Mohit is back with a new romantic thriller film in the form of Malang. On the birthday of Aditya Roy Kapur, the dapper unveiled the first look of Malang and within no time it went viral!

The makers need fresh paring for their upcoming project, so Aditya and Disha Patani are suitable for the roles. It will be a great show, for all their fans as for the first time the duo is sharing the silver screen together. In the latest first look, The duo can be seen in the coolest avatar anyone could ever imagine!

In the photo, the duo is shooting a romantic track on the beach where Aditya goes shirtless with dark green trouser, while Disha sported a white color top with a short skirt and let her hair loose. Actor Aditya can be seen holding Disha and pointing towards the sky. Till now the first look has got more than 3 lakh views with thousand of lovable comments from their fans.

Malang first look:

View this post on Instagram MALANG A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:29am PST

No doubt their on-screen pairing will be a treat to watch for their fans. Actor Anil Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar and Kunal Khemu can be seen in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to go on the floors on February 14, 2020.

Malang Behind the scene:

Workwise, both actors are riding high in their careers as various big-budget projects are being offered to them. For the year 2020, Nation’s heartthrob Disha can be seen in KTina, Anees Bazmee’s Next, Kick 2 and Sangamithra, While Aditya in Sadak 2 which is helmed by ace director Mahesh Bhatt.

