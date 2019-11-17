Malang first look: The excitement level of fans to watch the film has increased after seeing the first look of the film in which both Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are looking cool. Apart from these two, Anil Kapoor will also be seen in a negative avatar while Kunal Kemmu will play the role of a cop.

The upcoming romantic thriller film Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead roles has created a buzz after the release of the first look of the film. On the occasion of Aditya’s birthday, the first look was unveiled on Saturday. Disha took to her Instagram to wish the former and captioned the post as Magic in the air Malang is our hearts! Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur. Fans are excited to see Disha and Aditya in their ever-cool avatars.

In the picture, Aditya and Disha can be seen standing together in which he is holding her waist and showing her something up in the sky. Disha can be seen in a white top and blue skirt while Aditya can be seen in dark a trouser and flaunting his abs. Other people standing at the back in groups are looking at the same thing up in the sky. It looks like a still from a beach party song where both of them are having fun.

The first look is received well by the fans as they have showered love and liked their looks. Apart from Aditya and Disha, the film also features Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Kunal will be seen once again playing the role of a cop in the film and in an interview, he said it’s an interesting film. It’s got a lot of shades to it. It has him playing a cop again, it’s a very interesting part and he’s looking forward to it.

On the other hand, Anil will play the villain part in this one. His character will have the shades of grey and everyone is excited to see Anil yet in another negative role. The actor is known for playing some memorable characters in his film career.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App