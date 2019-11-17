Malang first look: Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are all set to create a buzz with their first collaboration Malang. It is a romantic-thriller that will be helmed by Mohit Suri and will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. Take a look at Malang's first look–

Malang first look: After conquering hearts by appearing opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, Bollywood actor Disha Patani is all set to create a buzz with her next film Malang by collaborating with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. It is a romantic- thriller and will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

Moreover, Malang movie serves as the second collaboration of Aditya Roy Kapur with Mohit Suri after Aashiqui 2. Apart from the Disha, Aditya, and Anil, the film also features Kunal Khemmu, Amruta Khanvilkar in supporting roles. On the occasion of Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday, Disha Patani shared the first glimpse from the romantic-thriller film.

In the still, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are seen enjoying a beach party. While Aashique 2 star is seen shirtless with a green trouser, Disha Patani can be seen dressed in a white cami top and blue skirt. Moreover, the still also showcased the chemistry between Aditya and Disha as the actor can be seen holding Disha by her waist. The expectations from the film are quite high due to the presence of such talented star cast.

Take a look at Malang’s first glimpse–

It seems that both the lead stars have tried hard as there were reports that Disha Patani also injured herself and had gone through proper medication for her fast recovery. Moreover, in a recent interview, Kunal Khemmu revealed that he will be playing the role of a cop and Anil Kapoor will be seen in a negative role.

Kunal also revealed that this project was indeed very special as he will be sharing screens with Anil Kapoor. Further, he has also shared screens with Aditya in Kalank and as a costar he is lovely. The film is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Jay Shewakramani and will release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

