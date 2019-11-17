Malang first look: Bollywood diva Disha Patani shared the first look from her upcoming movie Malang. In the photo, we see her posing with her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

Malang movie first look: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani took to Instagram to share the first look from her upcoming movie Malang. In the photo shared by Disha Patani on her official Instagram account, we see the diva posing with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and wrote that magic is in the air!

Both Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are looking way too sexy in the photo. Their hippie look is to die for! While Disha Patani is seen wearing a white top with a blueprinted long skirt, Aditya Roy Kapoor looks dapper in his shirtless avatar flaunting his ripped body.

Soon after the first look from the movie was shared on Instagram by Disha Patani, the photo has gone viral on the Internet and everyone is talking about it! Fans have commented that Disha and Aditya look very good together on the silver screen and that they cannot wait to see their on-screen chemistry in the movie.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a thriller-drama starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Actors like Kunal Khemu and Amruta Khanvilkar will be seen playing supporting roles in the movie. Malang has been backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, 2020. It is one of the most awaited films of next year and everyone is waiting to see if the fresh pairing of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur will be able to set the silver screen on fire.

Disha Patani, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has also been roped in to play the lead role in Salman Khan’s forthcoming movie Radhe which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App