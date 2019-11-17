Malang will be out on the day of love, Valentine's Day and will leave the audience with thrill on that day as they are coming up with the horror romantic story. The film starres Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role and Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu are going to mark the pivotal toles in the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer Malang is coming up with the new thrill drama as they are bringing the romantic horror film this time and is going to set the theatres on fire. The film will be out on the day of love, Valentine’s Day and will leave the audience with thrill on that day as they are coming up with the horror romantic story.

The film is starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role and Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu are going to mark the pivotal toles in the film. Disha Patni is going to mark her different genre film with Malang and this time she will be seen with the new cast this time. Disha’s fans are pretty much excited about her upcoming film as she is going to mark a unique role with this film.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the film Kalank, which did not do well in box office but is fans appreciated his role and now hee is back with a bang as he is coming up with a new film and new role this time and will be starred opposite Disha Patani for the first time.

Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu are going to mark the vital roles in the film as the two are going to be the best holdup actor in the film and everyone is excited to see them all together. Anil Kapoor is these days packed up with the promotion of his upcoming film Paagalpanti.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Ankur Garg. The film is all set to release on February 14, 2020, on the occasion of Valentine’s day as it marks the occasion of love but the film Malang is coming up with romantic thriller drama.

