Malang movie: The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, in lead roles, Malang is a romantic horror film and marks as Aditya and Mohit's second collaboration after Aashiqui 2 which starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

Malang movie: The multi starrer film Malang finally goes on floor! Earlier today Aditya Roy Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture in which he is sitting with Mohit Suri and Ankur Garg during the Muhrat ceremony of Malang. He had captioned the picture as On a new journey with a man who changed my life forever. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 111k views and the count seems unstoppable!

Earlier this morning on the official twitter handle of Malang movie a photo of movie’s clapper board was shared announcing that the shooting for the romantic horror movie has begun. Take a look at the tweet here:

Malang shooting commences in Goa! Releasing on 14th Feb, 2020. https://t.co/qEmA3uDZ2y — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) March 16, 2019

Malang has been co-produced by Luv films and T series. The movie is set t release on valentines day 2020. Currently, Aditya is busy in promoting period drama film Kalank opposite Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha. Check out Aditya’s poster here:

