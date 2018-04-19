Beyond the clouds actor Malavika Mohanan opened up about competing with Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut for her role and stated that to be considered as a competition alongside them is an honour for her. The diva further added that she's glad that she got to work in the film. Beyond the clouds will hit the screens on April 20th, 2018.

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds opposite Ishaan Khatter, opened up about competing for her role with Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut and stated that to be considered a competition alongside them is an honour. In a conversation with PTI, Malavika further revealed that it was casting director Honey Trehan who had told her that stars like Deepika and Kangana are also competing for the same role.

“Everybody was contending, so he was like if you get it, good. The reason why I was cast is because I fit the character. I was happy I got the role. I love these actors. I think they are amazing and to be considered as a competition alongside them is an honour. I am glad I got to work in this film.” Speaking about how the diva prepped for the look test for Majid Majidi’s film, she said, “Trehan said don’t get your hopes up as lot of big actresses have done a look test… and are competing for it. Every actor wants to work with him. I was given a context and told to interpret the character in my own way.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra is a kick-ass achiever, says Beyond The Clouds actor Malavika Mohanan

She further added, “I went home, decided what Tara would wear, like a bindi, nose ring, earring and did dusky make-up. I told my father to click some pictures on real locations like Madh Island. The look that was locked for the film was 90 per cent of my interpretation, like the nose ring, bindi and the hair. So I was happy that we envisioned in the same way.” Beyond The Clouds will hit the screens on April 20th, 2018.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan on Kathua rape case: I feel disgusted even talking about it

Also Read: 102 Not Out song Badumbaaa: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s crackling chemistry wins hearts

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App