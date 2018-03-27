The very alluring actress Malavika Mohanan was born in Kannur District of Kerela and was grown up in Mumbai. Malavika Mohanan is also a famous South Indian actress and the daughter of renown cinematographer KU Mohanan. She started her career in acting by debuting in a Malayalam movie“ Pattam Pole” which was a hit.She has also appeared in many commercials ads like Hero Honda etc.
The beautiful and hot actress is debuting in her first Bollywood movie “Beyond the Clouds” which is directed by the famous Iranian cinematographer Majid Majidi. The actress will be seen opposite to Ishaan Khattar in the movie playing the lead role. Malavika Mohanan is a very talented actress. The hot and bold actress has also a good fashion sense to be a fashionista, she has her own fashion blog named “ The Scarlet Window” and have over 100 thousand of followers on the social media sites.
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful Malavika Mohanan:
Beautiful Malavika Mohanan with her enchanting smile
Sexy Malavika Mohanan bewitching with her killer eyes
Malavika Mohanan looks absolutely gorgeous in the black salwar
Hot and sexy Malavika Mohanan love for the leather jacket
The breathtaking sight of Malavika Mohanan in black
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling hot pose in blue saree
Malavika Mohanan shines in the sun shines
Beautiful Malavika Mohanan spelling magic with her cute smile
Fashionista Malavika Mohanan stuns with her fashion
Malavika Mohanan captivating sight to adore
First red carpet look ever! ✨ Styled by my love, the amazing @zeebamiraie, who worked with her heart and soul to put together my looks for the London film festival! ♥️ Wearing @anamikakhanna.in Jewelry by @minerali_store Hair and makeup by @beautybyg_thelook And a BIG thanks to @vinclicks, because Vinod, this wouldn't have been possible without you! ♥️
