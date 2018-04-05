Popular Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith passed away early morning around 3:30 am at a private hospital in Kochi due to stomach-related ailments. He is survived by daughter Gayathri, son Sreehari, and wife Prameela. Kollam was known for his villain roles in most of the South Indian films, especially in Malayalam. Ajith was last seen in Ivan Ardhanaari sharing the screen with Manoj K Jayan in the lead role which was directed by Santosh Soupranika.

On Thursday, popular Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith passed away early morning around 3:30 am at a private hospital in Kochi due to stomach-related ailments. The south star known for his movies like Prajapathi, Veenudum, Mission 90 Days was undergoing a treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He is survived by daughter Gayathri, son Sreehari, and wife Prameela. Ajith was last seen in Ivan Ardhanaari sharing the screen with Manoj K Jayan in the lead role which was directed by Santosh Soupranika.

The actor made his debut on silver screens with Parannu Parannu Parannu in 1983 which was directed by Padmarajan. Kollam was known for his villain roles in most of the South Indian films, especially in Malayalam. The actor was brought up in Kadappakada Kollam. His father was a Railway Station Master. The actor started his career in the movies as an assistant to director Padmarajan. The actor has also starred in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films.

The actor has worked in Ivan Ardhanaari (2012), Simhaasanam (2012), Teja Bhai & Family (2011), Chekavar(2010), Kichamani MBA (2007), Nagaram (2007)… SI Sugunan, Avan, Chandiyude Makan (2006) S.I Hari, Yes your Honour (2006), Red Salute (2006), Don (2006), Prajapathi (2006) Kunjachan. He made his Bollywood debut with Virasat (1997). The actor made his directing debut with Calling bell and Pakal Pole.

