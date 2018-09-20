Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan, who is expecting her first child, celebrated her baby shower and the photos from the party have gone viral on social media. In several photos surfacing on the Internet, the actor looks gorgeous in a yellow outfit. Her husband Dileep, who was busy shooting in Alappuzha, drove back to attend the party. Check out the photos of the party that have gone viral on social media.

There were double reasons for celebration as the actor did not only celebrated her baby shower and is expecting her first child but also ringed in her 34th birthday. The photos from the party went viral on the social media in no time. Fans are simply smitten by these pleasing photos and bombarded the comments section with the congratulatory messages.

Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan has worked in movies such as Thilakkam, Pinneyum, Pookkalam Varavayi, Mizhi Randilum, Khaddama, Sadhu Miranda and many others.

The much-in-love couple Dileep and Kavya tied the knot at a private ceremony in Kochi in 2016. Kavya and Dileep’s relationship had not been accepted by the public until the latter was married to Manju Warrier. It was only after the divorce of Dileep and approval of his daughter Meenakshi that Dileep married Kavya.

A case is pending against Dileep for allegedly sexually assaulting a Malayalam actor. Reportedly, he was involved in plotting the abduction and molestation of the actor. Even Kavya was interrogated for the same. After the arrest of Dileep, his membership from Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has been cancelled.

As per the reports, A popular Malayalam actor was kidnapped and molested in a moving car while she was returning from a shoot in Ernakulam District. Reacting to the accusations, while speaking to a leading daily, Dileep said that he was confident that he would come out clean.

