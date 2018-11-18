The Malayalam actor KTC Abdullah has passed away at the age of 82 after suffering a prolonged illness. He was admitted at PVS hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala on Saturday November 17, 2018. He was a renowned actor and has done over 30 movies. His last project was director’s Shanu Samad Abdulla’s film Mohabbathin Kunhabdulla’.

A popular Malayalam actor and theatre personality KTC Abdullah took his last breath at a PVS hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala on Saturday November 17, 2018 after suffering a prolonged illness. He was 82-year-old.

As soon as the news broke about the sudden demise of the actor, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of KTC Abdullah on Facebook. In his long post on Facebook in Malayalam, he wrote that Abdullah who made his entry to the film industry through theatre has done a lot of notable roles in movies. His demise is a huge loss for the films and theatre industry. Hearty condolences for the bereaved family.

In 1977 Abdulla made his debut with Ramu Karyat movie ‘Dweep’, Since then, he was active on the silver screen. He is noted worthy actor who received his prominence in Arabikkadha, Neelakasham Pachakkadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, and Gaddama.’ However, Abdullah’s 2018 film ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ was a huge hit.

Before taking his last breath he was working in director’s Shanu Samad Abdulla’s film Mohabbathin Kunhabdulla’ He was also an ‘A’ grade artist at All India Radio.

Hailed from Kozhikode’s Palayam, Abdullah was born in 1936 and started his career in theatre at the age of 13. He has acted in over 35 films and considered as one of the best actors of Malayalam industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More