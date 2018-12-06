On Wednesday, December 5, 2018, Malayalam actor Manju Warrier met with an accident on the sets of her much-anticipated film Jack and Jill while shooting an action sequence. Reportedly, the incident took place during the shooting of a high-voltage action sequence in Haripad, Kerala. The actor had suffered minor injuries on her forehead.

As per sources, after the incident, the actor was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she received few stitches. The schedule of this movie will end on December 7. However, now due to Manju’s injury, the days have been extended by a few more days.

Helmed by acclaimed cinematographer-turned-director Santosh Sivan, Jack and Jill, is a suspense thriller. The movie also stars Kalidas Jayaram and Soubin Shahir. Santosh will be returning to Malayalam film industry after a long time. He was last seen in a critically acclaimed work, Urmi in 2011.

Manju will be next seen in Mohanlal’s magnum opus titled Odiyan. The movie is slated to release on December 14. Directed by Shrikumar Menon, the movie is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor.

She will also be working with the Malayalam superstar on another project titled Lucifer. Prithviraj will be marking his debut as a director in the Malayalam. Manju Warrier is also known for her movies such as Saakshyam, Thoovalkkottaaram, Kaliveedu, Irattakkuttikalude Achan and many more.

