Malayalam film actor Manju Warrier who was stuck in Himachal Pradesh flood-hit area took to Twitter to seek for a help from Union Minister V Muraleedharan who in turn asked the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister to take immediate action in order to evacuate the operations.

Popular Malayalam film actor Manju Warrier who is busy shooting a film by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, Chatra, 100 km from Manali along with a 30 film crew is stuck in a flood-hit area of Himachal Pradesh. She immediately informed the condition to the Union Minister V Muraleedharan who in turn asked the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister to act upon it.

V Muraleedharan took to twitter and wrote that he had spoken to Himachal Pradesh CM on Malayalam film crew stuck in Chatru. Presently, Mandi district administration is in touch with stranded crew members and evacuation efforts are underway to bring back the condition in Manali today.

Spoke to Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji, Hon’ble CM of Himachal Pradesh on the Malayalam film crew stuck in Chatru. Mandi district administration is in touch with the stranded crew members. Evacuation efforts are on to bring them back to Manali by today evening. @VMBJP — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) August 20, 2019

An incessant rain is continued in the Himachal Pradesh’s area killing over 30 people. Due to the unstoppable rain, many areas have been cut off due to landslides and bridge collapse.

As per officials, about 150 tourists were stuck in Chandra Tal lake near Kaza town. The crescent-shaped lake is situated at an altitude of about 4,300 metres or 14,100ft in the Himalayas.

The mostly affected and worst affected areas are Miyar valley which was cut off due to landslides at several places on the roads leading to the region. Over 300 vehicles were also stranded on the Spiti-Leh road after flash floods in nullahs resulting in the landslides.

Manju Warrier started her career in the year 1995, and within four years of her career, she had worked in 20 films. She had returned to acting in the year 2014 and her first release, How Old Are You, was a big success.

