Malayalam actor Manju Warrier will make her debut in Kollywood Vetrimaaran's Dhanush-starrer Asuran. Dhanush took to Twitter to inform the same. The movie is written by Poomani which questions the ethics of the politics of revenge. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations. Asuran is all set to go on floors on January 26, according to Dhanush.

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier is all set to make a debut in Kollywood Vetrimaaran’s Dhanush-starrer Asuran. Informing the same on Twitter, Dhanush wrote that the evergreen Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead in Asuran. He is excited to share screen space and learn from this amazing talent. According to a leading daily, the movie Asuran is based on the Tamil novel Vekkai. The book is written by Poomani which questions the ethics of the politics of revenge. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations, the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Asuran will go on the floors on January 26, according to Dhanush.

This movie is the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. They had worked in other projects such as Polladhavan (2007), Aadukalam (2011) and Vada Chennai. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Vada Chennai is also in the pipeline. In Vada Chennai, Dhanush played a role as a carrom player who gets involved in a gang war. While Manju Warrier was last seen in Va Shrikumar Menon’s Malayalam fantasy drama Odiyan.

#asuran – update .. the evergreen Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead. Excited to share screen space and learn from this amazing talent. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 22, 2019

Recently, Manju Warrier is married to Malayalam actor Dileep. The couple welcomed a baby boy. The Malayalam actor Manju Warrier hosted the baby shower with a yellow theme. Manju Warrier looks beautiful in a yellow coloured attire.

On the work front, at the age of 17, she started her career with Sakshyam in 1995. She is known for films such as Thooval Kottaram, Sallapam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu, Pranayavarnangal , Kanmadam, Summer in Bethlehem, Pathram, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu. Manju Warrier’s films include, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer, Venu’s Gabriyelum Malaghamarum with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

