Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
The actor died on Thursday at his residence in Kanjiramkulam while undergoing treatment for various health issues, according to film industry sources.

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, best known for his unforgettable role as the villain Keerikkadan Jose in the iconic Mohanlal-starrer Kireedam, passed away at the age of 70. The actor died on Thursday at his residence in Kanjiramkulam while undergoing treatment for various health issues, according to film industry sources.

Mohan Raj’s portrayal of the character Keerikkadan Jose left a lasting legacy in Malayalam cinema, etching him into the hearts of audiences as a powerful on-screen antagonist. His career spanned over three decades, during which he took on numerous villainous roles in popular films such as Uppukandam Brothers, Chenkol, Aaram Thampuran, and Narasimham.

Tributes from the Film Industry

The news of his passing has drawn heartfelt tributes from fans and colleagues alike. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan extended their condolences, recognizing Mohan Raj’s unique contributions to cinema.

In a moving Facebook post, actor Mohanlal, who portrayed the protagonist Sethu in Kireedam, reminisced about his experience working alongside Mohan Raj. “To be remembered and recognized by a character’s name is a rare honor in an artist’s life,” Mohanlal wrote. “Our beloved Mohan Raj, who immortalized Keerikkadan Jose, has left us. His grandeur in front of the camera, facing Sethu, is a memory I hold dear. With tears in my eyes, I bid farewell to my dear friend, who embodied goodness and humility.”

Mammootty, another icon of Malayalam cinema, also expressed his sorrow and respect for the late actor, underscoring the impact of his contributions to the industry.

Early Life and Career

Born into a middle-class family in Kerala, Mohan Raj earned a degree in economics before joining the Indian Army at age 20. His career in the military was cut short due to a leg injury, after which he pursued a career with the Enforcement Directorate. He made his film debut in 1988 with Moonnam Mura, at the age of 35, balancing his role with his job at the Enforcement Directorate for years.

Mohan Raj’s legacy in Malayalam cinema as a powerful antagonist continues to resonate, reminding fans of the depth and talent he brought to his roles. His passing marks the end of an era, and he will be fondly remembered for his immense contributions to the industry.

 

 

