Malayalam Actor Nirmal Benny, Best Known For ‘Amen’, Dies At 37

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny is no more. The 37-year-old died following a heart attack, leaving fans shocked. Producer Sanjay Padiyoor shared the tragic news on social media and offered his condolences to his family.

Malayalam Actor Nirmal Benny No More

In an unfortunate development, actor Nirmal Benny died after a heart attack much to the shock of those associated with the film industry. He was 37. Sanjay Padiyoor shared the devastating news on social media and said this left him with a “heavy heart”.

“Goodbye to my dear friend with a heavy heart….Nirmal was the central character of the movie Kochacha, Ameni Dharam…He died early this morning due to a heart attack…..Praying to the Lord that the soul of my dear friend rests in eternal peace,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Padiyoor (@sanjaypadiyoor)

His family is expected to perform his last rites soon and more details regarding same are likely to be released at the earliest.

A Look At Nirmal Benny’s Career

Nirmal Benny began his career as a comedian, gaining fame through his YouTube videos and stage performances. He made his film debut in 2012 with ‘Navagatharkku Swagatham’, a film penned by Kalavoor Ravikumar and directed by Jayakrishna Karanavar. Over the course of his career, Benny appeared in five films, with ‘Amen” and ‘Dooram’ being the best known of them.

‘Amen’ is a comedy-drama directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by P. S. Rafeeque, based on a story by Pellissery. The film achieved significant commercial success. Meanwhile, ‘Dooram’ was a romantic comedy directed by Manu Kannamthanam and starring Maqbool Salmaan. Maqbool is Mammootty’s nephew and Dulquer Salmaan’s cousin. It featured Nirmal Benny in a supporting role as Shanavas. These films helped Nirmal carve a niche in the industry. in just a few years. Given his potential, his untimely death is a big loss for the industry. This truly is a case of a promising talent gone too soon.