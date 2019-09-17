Malayalam actor Sathar, who is known for working in the industry for over 45 years, has passed away at 67 in Aluva, near Kochi on Tuesday morning.

Renowned actor Sathar, best known for his work in the Malayalam movie industry, passed away on Tuesday morning in a hospital where he was getting the treatment done for a liver problem. Sathar was 67 and was one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam industry.

Sathar’s funeral will be held at Padinjare Juma Masjid in Kodungalloor around 4 pm today. His final rites have been performed and many celebrities from the south film industry expressed their sadness over Sathar’s demise on social media.

Several actors, producers and directors such as Lal Jose, Aju Varghese, Kunchacko Boban, among others posted on social media and prayed for his soul. Known for his contribution to the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movie industry for more than 4 decades, Sathar is known for working in more than 300 movies including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu.

He is best known for his phenomenal performance in movies like Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, Banking Hours 10 to 4, 22 Female Kottayam, Rapid Action Force, Arayannangalude Veedu, Mookkilla Rajyathu Murimookkan Rajavu, Chief Minister K. R. Gowthami, Ennodu Ishtam Koodamo, Ayiram Chirakulla Moham, Ira Thedunna Manushyan, among many others.

Sathar has also directed several movies and was also a producer. He is also known for his work in Telugu movies like Soundaryame Varuga Varuga and many such.

After going through a liver treatment for several days, Sathar passes away on the morning on September 17 in Aluva, near Kochi. He was one of the most popular and loved Malayalam actors and his legacy will be carried forward. His last appearance on the silver screen was in 2014 in Malayalam movie Parayan Baaki Vechathu.

Sathar has a son named Krish J Sathaar who is also a great actor and is known for working in Tamil and Malayalam movies. Sathar’s fans expressed their grief on social media after his sudden demise on Tuesday morning.

