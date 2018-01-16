Malayalam actor Sidhu R Pillai, son of Malayalam cinema producer PKR Pillai, was found dead in Goa on Monday. Sidhu R Pillai rose to popularity with his role in the film Second Show’ passed away on Monday. According to media reports, Sidhu drowned to death on a beach in Goa. He was 27-years-old. Reports state that Sidhu’s mother identified his body late on Monday evening. His last rites will be conducted at their residence in Thrissur. If reports are to be believed, Sidhu reached Goa on January 12.

Sidhu R Pillai made his debut in in the 2012 Malayalam action crime film Second Show, which starred Dulquer Salman in the lead. The film was directed by Srinath Rajendran and written by Vini Vishwa Lal. Sidhu R Pillai had also featured in some short films and was known to be a versatile and talented actor of Malayalam cinema. P K R Pillai, who has at least 16 films to his credit, had produced some of the biggest hits of Malayalam film industry, including Mohanlal-starrers Chithram, Vandanam and Amrutham Gamaya. However, the actual cause of the death is still unknown. It is being speculated that Sidhu R Pillai’s mother identified his body on Monday.

