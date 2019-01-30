Actor, screenwriter and director Sreenivasan has been admitted to Ernakulam Medical Centre Hospital on Wednesday. Reports said that Sreenivasan's condition is extremely critical and has been put on ventilator support.

Actor, screenwriter and director Sreenivasan has been admitted to Ernakulam Medical Centre Hospital following a chest pain on Wednesday. Reports said that Sreenivasan’s condition is extremely critical and has been put on ventilator support. He was recording at a private studio at Kakkanad when he complained of breathlessness. People present at sets rushed him to a nearby hospital. He collapsed immediately on reaching the hospital and was then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Some reports said Sreenivasan is said to be out of danger. The actor-director had been hospitalised last year as well and his stint in the hospital had led to unfounded rumours following which, his son had to put out a clarification on social media and ask people not to come up with conspiracy theories.

Unlike glamorous film stars, Sreenivasan wrote convincing scripts of the average guy and his mundane problems without getting into the formulaic hero mode. Apart from his excellent dialogue and its delivery, Sreenivasan paired with Mohanlal in the mid-1980s to take comedic cinema in Malayalam to new heights.

Of small frame, Sreenivasan could not do reality-challenging roles a la Rajinikanth which was Mammootty’s domain in the commercial cinema space or wiseguy Mohanlal, who could hurl himself into a fight when push came to shove. While Malayalam cinema has stayed close to no-frills filmmaking without the necessity of coming up with an avowedly parallel cinema, Sreenivasan’s films have been majorly commercial albeit made at low budgets.

