Malayalam actor Sreenivasan, who was recently seen in Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, has been hospitalized on Tuesday, after suffering from a stroke. The actor has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi. Sreenivasan debuted in the 1977 P A Backer movie Manimuzhakkam. At film school, he was coached by A. Prabhakaran, who later cast him in Mela.

Prominent Malayalam actor Sreenivasan, who is bestknown for his contribution to Malayalam cinema, has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi after suffering a stroke, on Tuesday night. A spokesperson of Kochi’s Aster Medicity Hospital said the 61-year-old actor was brought to the hospital last night after he suffered a stroke. However, He is under observation in the ICU and his condition is stable, the spokesperson said. Sreenivasan is not only a phenomenal actor but also a commended Malayalam screenwriter, director and producer. He is popular for his comic roles in the industry and has acted in over 200 films in his career.

He has been a part of some big projects with superstar Mohanlal. Some of his popular films include Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Sandhesam, Aram + Aram Kinnaram, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu and Vellanakalude Nadu among others. Sreenivasan has also helmed and written films like Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. His film Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala has also won a National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues category. While Sreenivasan’s elder son Vineeth is an actor-filmmaker-screenwriter, his younger son Dhyan is a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Sreenivasan recently featured in Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, which was directed by Salim Kumar. The actor-director has also won several awards for his work, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film in 1989 for Vadakkunokkiyantram, and National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 2000 for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. He has also won a Filmfare Award for Best Director – Malayalam for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, besides bagging a Filmfare Award for Best Film – Malayalam in 2008 for Katha Parayumbol.