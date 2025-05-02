Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49 While Awaiting Liver Transplant

Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49 While Awaiting Liver Transplant

Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad dies at 49 in Kochi while awaiting liver transplant. His daughter had offered to donate her liver as the family raised ₹30 lakh for surgery.

Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49 While Awaiting Liver Transplant


Popular Malayalam film and television actor Vishnu Prasad passed away in the early hours of Friday, May 2, 2025, at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 49 years old. The actor had been undergoing treatment for severe liver cirrhosis and was in critical condition for the past few weeks. According to the Public Relations wing at Aster Medcity Hospital, he died around 1:09 a.m.

His family, friends, and members of the Association of Malayalam Television Artists (ATMA) were working hard to arrange a liver transplant surgery, and his daughter had even stepped forward to donate part of her liver. However, they were in the process of raising ₹30 lakh to cover the surgery expenses when his health suddenly deteriorated.

Actor Kishore Sathya, a close friend of Vishnu, shared the heartbreaking news through a Facebook post on Friday morning, confirming his demise and expressing deep sorrow.

Vishnu Prasad gained fame for playing villainous roles in various Malayalam television serials and movies. His strong screen presence and versatile performances won him admiration across the Malayalam entertainment industry. He was known for his roles in films such as:

  • Kaasi

  • Kaiyethum Doorathu

  • Runway

  • Mampazhakaalam

  • Lion

  • Ben Johnson

  • Lokanathan IAS

  • Pathaka

  • Maaratha Naadu

Despite his illness, Vishnu remained active in the industry and was admired for his dedication to acting. The news of his death has left fans and fellow artists heartbroken.

He is survived by his two daughters, Abhirami and Ananika, who were by his side during the treatment period. His elder daughter’s decision to donate a portion of her liver highlighted the emotional and financial challenges the family faced in trying to save him.

The Malayalam television and film community has expressed its condolences and is mourning the loss of a committed artist whose life was cut short while fighting a serious illness.

