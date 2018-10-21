The Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhvan have been blessed with a baby girl. The actor Dileep took to Facebook to share the news of his wife's health and the good news. The couple tied the knot in 2016. The couple had a yellow themed baby shower. prior to the marriage of the couple, the media mad fans were obsessed with their alleged affair for over a decade.

Malayalam actor Kavya Madhvan who was expecting has been blessed with a baby girl on October 19 Friday. An elated Dileep took to Facebook to share the news about the health of his wife. Kavya was admitted to Kochi hospital. Recently, a baby shower was organised for Kavya Madhavan. Various photographs surfaced on the Internet. Kavya looked beautiful as ever as she flaunted her baby bump in her yellow coloured outfit. It was a yellow themed party. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in 2016.

Before the marriage, the media and fans were obsessed with their alleged affair for over a decade.

In an earlier interview to a leading daily, sharing their happiness about the good news, a family member was quoted that the family members are delighted with this news. Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi will have a sibling now. Kavya and Dileep are very happy about it.

Actors Dileep and Kavya had been the much-loved couple of the silver screen. Before their marriage, their alleged affair had been a favourite topic of the gossipmongers in Mollywood. Prior to Kavya, Dileep was married to Manju Warrier with whom he had an 18-year-old daughter Meenakshi.

Kavya was earlier married to Nishal Chandra and parted ways in 2011.

Recently, actor Dileep was held in a case related to a sexual assault case. Reportedly, he was the main accused behind the abduction of a female actor. Currently, he is out from the jail on bail. After his arrest, actor Dileep, who was a member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) resigned from the organisation.

Meanwhile, in the wake of #MeToo allegations against actor Mukesh, the AMMA has announced that the organsuiation will not look into the matter as the case has lacked clarity.

On the work front, actor Dileep had been featured in blockbuster hit movies like Thilakkam, My Boss, Meesa Madhavan, King Liar.

